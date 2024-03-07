Garrison Brown’s roommate, Addison Miele, has broken his silence on the death of the Sister Wives personality.

“All I have to say is that he was a wonderful person with nothing but positivity to give to others,” Miele exclusively told Us Weekly in a Thursday, March 7, statement. “He helped me greatly when I needed a place to stay. He was a good friend and a good landlord.”

He added, “He is a good person and someone I look up to.”

Garrison, one of the sons of Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown, was found dead at his Flagstaff, Arizona, apartment on Tuesday, March 5. Garrison (legal name is Robert Garrison) was 25.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle, 54, and Kody, 55, wrote in a joint Instagram statement later that day. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison was found unconscious inside his home, with law enforcement officers later revealing that he was dead on the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Several hours earlier, Janelle had been concerned about her son’s behavior when he shared an odd message in their family group chat.

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” Garrison reportedly wrote, per a police report obtained by Us.

Janelle noticed that he went quiet on the text message chain after that.

Garrison is survived by his parents and his siblings. Janelle and Kody, who separated in December 2022, also share sons Logan, 27, Hunter, 26, and Gabriel, 21, and daughters, Maddie, 27, and Savanah, 18. Kody also shares 12 other children with Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, respectively. (Kody split from Meri, 53, and Christine, 51, in 2021 and 2022, respectively.)

Kody had been at odds with Garrison, as well as Gabe, since 2020 over his strict COVID-19 rules.

“Even if they maybe don’t reconcile, but they come to a peace because I feel like when there’s static in relationships, especially in a parental relationship, it does affect your life,” Janelle previously told Us in November 2023. “It does affect them when they don’t have a good [relationship] with their dad. So, I’m hoping that in the future, things can get better.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.