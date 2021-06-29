Doing a double take! Jason Sudeikis had to prepare his 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, ahead of shaving his signature mustache.

“My little girl, Daisy who’s probably only seen me two weeks of her four and a half years alive on this earth … with no facial hair, I had her in the bathroom with me with the clippers,” the actor, 45, told Extra on Monday, June 28, of getting rid of the look he’s been rocking for Ted Lasso. “[I said], ‘Just … know it’s still Dad. It’s still Dad. It’s just me.’”

The Virginia native noted that he “does” now enjoy having a clean-shaven face.

The Portlandia alum shares Daisy and her older brother, Otis, 7, with his ex-fiancée, Olivia Wilde. He and the actress, 37, split in November 2020, seven years after their engagement. Wilde has since moved on with Harry Styles, while Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that Sudeikis is dating Ted Lasso costar Keeley Hazell.

The former couple previously told Us exclusively that they kept the romance alive in their relationship by “prioritiz[ing] date night.”

Wilde explained in February 2019: “We go out and have a lot of fun. We were both really social people when we met, and we didn’t want to give that up when we became parents, so we’re really consistent about our time with them, but we also prioritize a couple of date nights a week.”

The Booksmart director added that their favorite activity was going “to the theater,” saying, “I love to eat food, so we go to a lot of restaurants, see shows, music — it’s New York! It’s a good thing about living here, live entertainment.”

Wilde and Sudeikis started dating in 2011. The Saturday Night Live alum proposed two years later. The exes were “having issues for a long time before” Styles, 27, began working with Wilde on Don’t Worry Darling in the fall of 2020, a source exclusively told Us in January.

While the insider said that “there was no cheating on Olivia’s part” and the former One Direction member was in “no way” the cause of her split from Sudeikis, another source claimed, “Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindside Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated.”