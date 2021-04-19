A blue diamond for their baby boy’s birth! Jax Taylor showed off his wife, Brittany Cartwright’s push present on Sunday, April 18.

“Push present to my wife from Cruz and I,” the Michigan native, 41, wrote on his Instagram Story, referencing his 1-week-old son. “Made by @KyleChanDesign.”

The former SUR bartender shared a photo of the blue diamond ring inside the box, adding, “We love you Kyle.”

The Vanderpump Rules alums welcomed their little one on April 12. “I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this. It’s 10000 times better,” the new dad captioned Cruz’s Instagram reveal the following day. “Dad mode just kicks in. I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from God.”

Cartwright, 32, also shared a family photo taken at the hospital, gushing, “We have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift, and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both Mommy and Baby are doing great!”

The former Bravo personalities announced in September 2020 that their first child was on the way, one year after exclusively telling Us Weekly that they were “eager” to have kids.

“When it happens it happen,” Cartwright told Us in April 2019. “We’re not going to be very careful. We’re gonna let it come with God’s grace, and he’ll give us a baby when it’s ready. He’ll be 40 two weeks after [our June wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready. We’re buying a house.”

Taylor chimed in that he wanted to conceive their first child “the night of” their Kentucky nuptials. “We’ve been together for four years and my whole life has been a party, so I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” he explained to Us at the time. “I’m ready for the next step. I’m ready to have kids. I’m ready to be part of the PTA, soccer dad, soccer mom, gymnastics coach, whatever. That’s my next job.”

While the former model wanted two kids at the time and his wife wanted three, they are now on the same page. Cartwright told E! News on Tuesday, April 13, that after Cruz’s arrival, Taylor decided that they could have “as many” kids as she wants.