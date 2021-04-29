Jenelle Evans is not here for the haters! The former reality star defended her husband David Eason’s parenting skills on Wednesday, April 28.

“This picture explains a lot: The love for her dad is really big, she likes to build sandcastles with him and the love for the beach,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, captioned an Instagram slideshow of the welder, 32, and their 4-year-old daughter, Ensley. “No matter how badly you hate @easondavid88, he’s the best father he could ever be. Only if you knew us personally maybe then you would agree, until then, stop judging our lives because we’re doing just fine #BeachDay #Family #DaddysGirl.”

In the social media upload, the toddler wore a tie-dye swimsuit while playing in the shallows with her dad. Evans’ son with ex Nathan Griffith, Kaiser, 6, joined in on the sandcastle fun.

The North Carolina native, who is also the mother of Jace, 11, turned off the comments on her Instagram post.

Last month, the former MTV personality exclusively told Us Weekly why she stuck by Eason’s side despite their brief separation in 2019, calling their relationship “a lot better.”

“A lot of our disagreements were just bickering and arguing. To me, I felt like we can work through that, especially if we went to marriage counseling and we went to parenting counseling before we’d been to marriage counseling,” the 16 and Pregnant alum explained in March. “I’m just glad we got over it. I think before I wasn’t sure, but now I’m really secure with my marriage.”

The Read Between the Lines author added that her husband was her “forever,” adding, “Lately we’ve been really getting along, like, for longer periods of time than before. So, it’s great.”

The couple wed in 2017, and Evans shared her plans to divorce Eason two years later. “The kids and I have moved away from David,” she told her Instagram followers in October 2019. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids.”

The JE Cosmetics creator and Eason, who is also the father of daughter Maryssa, 13, from a previous relationship, confirmed their reconciliation in March 2020. “I was willing to give it a second shot,” Evans told Us the following year. “I told David when I came home, I said, ‘If this does not work, we are separating, and I am leaving.’ And I think he got it because before, I think [he thought] it just was an empty threat, and then I really left. So, he saw that I really will [leave him]. He started paying attention more to what I was saying.”