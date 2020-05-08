Her prerogative. Jenelle Evans defended her relationship with husband David Eason after they reconciled following their split.

“I don’t care what they say, I love you no matter what,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 28, gushed via Instagram on Wednesday, May 6. “Here’s to new beginnings #MarriedLife #HappyWifeHappyLife.”

In the series of photos she shared, the couple smiled, held hands and nearly kissed.

Evans also addressed fan queries about her rekindled romance with Eason, 31, in a Q&A on her Instagram Story. “We are doing better than ever,” she explained. “I think being off the show and getting some privacy helped sort out a lot of things in my life, including my relationship with my mom.”

After one of her followers complimented the pair’s growth, the reality star replied: “I feel like we have learned so much and realize our family is everything and always will be.”

However, Evans admitted that Eason is not without his flaws. “Do you think that David’s views are a bit disrespectful?” one person inquired. “Yes I do, but he sees the consequences from what he posts,” she responded with a laughing emoji.

The 16 and Pregnant alum announced her separation from the pipe welder in October 2019. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The duo sparked reconciliation rumors in February when they were spotted together in Nashville. Evans told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that they were not back on. “We are coparenting and deciding what to do about our futures,” she noted.

In March, the TV personality revealed in a YouTube Q&A video that they were “deciding to work things out right now” and “taking it slowly.”

Evans accused Eason of abuse while filing a restraining order against him in November 2019, but she later walked back her allegations and withdrew her request for a restraining order. He confessed to killing their dog in May 2019 after the pet allegedly bit their 3-year-old daughter, Ensley.

The two married in September 2017. She is also the mother of son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason, for his part, has a 12-year-old daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.