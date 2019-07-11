



Singing her praises! Jenelle Evans bragged about David Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa’s academic achievements on Wednesday, July 10.

“Wow, we are super proud of Maryssa!” the former Teen Mom 2 star, 27, tweeted of her stepdaughter. “She completed her homeschooling today and starts public school again next week! This middle schooler is flying through school with only a week of summer break! Off to 7th grade! #Motivated #Proud #SmartyPants.”

The preteen isn’t the only one who is about to start a new chapter. Evans’ 4-year-old son, Kaiser, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, recently graduated from preschool.

“You did it Bubba!” the former reality star wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, July 9, alongside a photo of her son in a blue gown. “I couldn’t be more proud of you. Now it’s time for the Big Boy School! Extremely grateful Kaiser’s school did their own ceremony for him, since he missed his. #Bittersweet.”

This social media upload came just days after the MTV personality and the pipe welder, 31, regained custody of Maryssa, Kaiser and their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. The little ones were removed in May after Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

While the South Carolina native told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that she was considering divorce, she added, “I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids.”

Ultimately, the pair stayed together and fought for custody of their brood. “I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids,” Evans gushed to Us when their children returned home in July. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

On her Instagram Story, the Read Between the Lines author went on to say that she plans to fight for custody of her 9-year-old son, Jace, as well, who has been living with her mother, Barbara Evans, for most of his life.

