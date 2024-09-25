Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claims she has full custody of her and estranged husband David Eason’s daughter, Ensley.

In a Wednesday, September 25, Instagram video, Evans, 32, explained why she hasn’t recently posted her 7-year-old daughter via her social media accounts.

“[It’s] not really on purpose. I was still allowed to show her on social media,” Evans said. “I just, I don’t know, [have] been spending more time with the boys because they have doctors’ appointments, teeth check-ups [and] stuff like that.”

She continued, “But, yes, I did get full custody of Ensley. It wasn’t shown on the season finale of [Teen Mom: The Next Chapter], but I have been awarded sole and full custody of Ensley and I’m so excited about that. Really happy about that.”

According to Evans, she is also “allowed to show” Ensley on-camera and via social media.

“One thing about Ensley is she really likes to be on camera,” Evans quipped. “I can tell she has the mind of a content creator, film editor [or a] pop star. She just wants to perform for people; that’s just what she wants to do and it’s really crazy to think about because, like, dang she really is like a mini-me.”

Evans shares Ensley with Eason, from whom the MTV star filed for divorce in February, as well as son Jace, 14, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 9, with ex Nathan Griffith.

Evans and Eason, 36, were married for six years before she filed for divorce earlier this year.

“Me and him, we were going through rough patches for a while and I was sick of it,” Evans exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “It’s hard to try to get out of a situation when you know you both own the house and you’re both on the same deed. Then you’re telling each other, ‘We should take a break,’ but then who’s going to get out of the house?”

She added, “After debating this for a while, I would say about six months to a year, I finally had a little window of opportunity. “It’s a lot more than just getting out and dropping everything and I wasn’t about to abandon my house and leave, so I just had to be strong.”Now, I hope that everyone can see that I moved on from that and that I’m doing good with just me, myself and my three kids.”

Evans initially filed her motion after Eason allegedly “exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards [her].” For instance, in 2019, Eason shot and killed the family’s pet dog. Ensley was removed from the couple’s care at the time and Evans regained custody in July 2019. (Eason also shares daughter Maryssa with a past partner.)

In her petition, Evans also cited claims that Eason allegedly assaulted her son Jace in 2023, leading her eldest child to run away from home on multiple occasions. She claimed in her court documents that Eason was “subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation.” The case was ultimately dismissed.