



Something to celebrate! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee enjoyed a WWE Raw date night hours before announcing her pregnancy on Tuesday, September 24.

“We are coming to Monday Night Raw,” the former World of Dance host, 38, said on her Monday, September 23, Instagram Story while driving with the Broadway star, 43. She asked, “Baby, are you excited?”

“Yeah, I’m excited,” the Tony winner said. “I’m always excited. We came all the way to San Francisco — well, for a couple of things, but mostly for Monday Night Raw and Tuesday Night Smackdown.” Dewan laughed from behind the camera while he flexed.

She and the Kentucky native are expecting their first child together. The Step Up star welcomed her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her estranged husband, Channing Tatum, in 2013.

The former couple announced their split in April 2018 with a joint Instagram statement, reading, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

The Connecticut native made her relationship with Kazee Instagram official in April, six months after they began dating, when she posted a black-and-white photo of her boyfriend alongside three fire emojis. The Magic Mike star, 39, moved on with singer Jessie J in October 2018.

Dewan and the Shameless alum took a Wyoming vacation with her daughter last month, which included tightrope walking and dancing to country music. “So grateful!!” Dewan wrote on social media at the time.

