



“Little emotional writing this,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, captioned a Tuesday, September 10, Instagram upload. “Decided last minute to take the kids to @WWE #raw. Wasn’t sure how @greysonmathews might do but he’s become such a fan over the past few months I decided to give it a shot. I have zero regrets. The kids had an unforgettable night.”

She added of her son, 3, who was diagnosed with autism in 2018: “Knowing [Madison Square Garden] had a sensory room from @kulturecity and I had my Kulture City sensory bag with noise-canceling headphones, I was able to be super prepared. This night will go down as one of my all time favorites.”

The reality star went on to share a photo of her son watching the event, as well as her daughter, 5, posing shyly with a female wrestler and Carpinello, 24, bouncing Greyson up and down.

On a July episode of her MTV show, Farley admitted that her son’s diagnosis “caused a lot of tension” in her marriage to her ex-husband, Roger Mathews.

“I took the initiative for getting [Greyson] help,” the New York native told costar Deena Nicole Cortese at the time. “That was a huge argument between Roger and I. [He said], ‘He’s fine, he’s fine.’ [Roger] had a nervous breakdown in the pediatrician’s [office]. My heart broke for him because he was like, ‘I just want my son to walk down an aisle and have a family of his own.’”

She added, “Roger believed that Greyson was a slow learner and he was going to learn on his own. … We have one parent like, ‘I need to get ahead of this and fix it,’ which is me, and then you got another parent like, ‘What are you doing? It’s not a big deal.’”

Farley and Carpinello went public with their relationship in April, seven months after she filed for divorce from Mathews.

