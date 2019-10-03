



Spooky season is here! Jennifer Garner is excited for Halloween, but has a difficult time helping her kids pick costumes.

“It definitely gets harder [as they get older],” the actress, 47, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 2, of Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. “I remember one year when I talked both my girls into dressing up as pigs, and they were so cute! And now they would be like, ‘No, mom, oh, my gosh, no!’ It’s harder, but they’re going to be cute, whatever they are.”

Last October, the Golden Globe winner shared her children’s plans to make environmentally friendly Halloween decorations to look like their family.

“Every year there’s something different,” the 13 Going on 30 star told Ellen DeGeneres of her holiday decor in October 2018. “I think this year we’ll go back to one of our favorites. My son’s [ghost] will have big blue eyes, and they’ll make their dad with a lot of scruff. They’ll make me with long hair and glasses and probably a bun on her head.”

Although it’s “harder” to get them into the silly Halloween spirit as they get older, the Texas native is so grateful for her growing brood. “I have kids that are funny and smart, and I think they’re awesome,” she told the outlet on Wednesday. “They change you wholly, and completely and not at all. I’m lucky to have them.”

Garner isn’t ashamed to admit that Seraphina, Violet and Samuel think she’s lame, though. “I kill the fun,” she said on a September episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I am so lame. I say, ‘No,’ to everything. They call me the dragon. They have all these names for me.”

One of her children even wrote her a note, reading, “When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you.” The Alias alum laughed, telling Jimmy Fallon: “That is legit. That is love.”

