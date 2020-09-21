Trying it out! Jesse Tyler Ferguson jokingly attempted to mom-shame Chrissy Teigen after the Cravings author shared a photo of her 3-year-old daughter, Luna, washing her hair.

“Every day she makes me a warm (not hot, chill!) bath and refuses to let me wash my own hair,” the Bring the Funny judge, 34, captioned the Sunday, September 20, Instagram photo of herself resting while her and John Legend’s eldest child rubbed in shampoo. “Girls, man. @johnlegend how did we get so lucky with lulu??”

Ferguson, 44, who welcomed his and Justin Mikita’s son, Beckett, in July, commented that the Chrissy’s Court star needed “to really be careful about the temperature of the water.”

The Modern Family alum explained, “Sorry, I’m just seeing what it feels like to give parental advice on Instagram. It DOES feel pretty powerful. I can see the whole world from up here on my perch! It’s AMAZING! I see now why people do it! I feel invincible!!!!”

The actor previously poked fun at online trolls when he posted a photo of his baby boy in a onesie reading “Future Tony Winner” on Wednesday, September 16.

“You are a terrible parent,” the Montana native captioned the social media upload. “I can’t believe you don’t own a lint roller and you refused to put him in a ‘Just Honored To Be Nominated’ onesie. Disappointed. Unfollow.”

As for Teigen, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed the top three reasons she gets mom-shamed, noting that “pretty much everything” can lead to negative comments.

“Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism,” the pregnant Don’t Forget Baby author, who is also the mother of son Miles, 2, told Today’s Parent in February. “Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we’re forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out. If they get a glimpse of the car seat, there is a lot of buckle talk. Maybe for one second the strap slipped down. And TV is another big one. We have TV on a lot in my house. John and I work on television, we love watching television.”

The Utah native added at the time that she’s developed “a thick skin,” but “of course” is impacted by criticism.

Teigen and the EGOT winner, 41, are expecting their third child, another baby boy. The model accidentally revealed the sex of their upcoming arrival in a Thursday, September 17, Instagram video.