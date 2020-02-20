Mommy knows best! Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to getting hate from mom-shamers online, but there are three things in particular that cause them to take their trolling to the next level.

Teigen, 34, and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Luna in April 2016 and son Miles in May 2018. Since then, the proud parents have documented nearly every moment of their children’s lives — only to be met with waves of unsolicited advice from the parenting police.

“It’s pretty much everything,” the cookbook author told Today Parents on Thursday, February 20, when describing what gets the brunt of the comments. “Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism. Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we’re forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out.”

The former Sports Illustrated model continued, noting that the family’s frequent traveling often causes unnecessary uproars.

“If they get a glimpse of the car seat, there is a lot of buckle talk. Maybe for one second the strap slipped down,” she said. “And TV is another big one. We have TV on a lot in my house. John and I work on television, we love watching television.”

Though she thinks she’s developed a “thicker skin” since becoming a mom, Teigen admitted that the negative comments “of course” have an impact on her mood.

Facing the heat from mom-shamers on social media is a struggle that many celebrity mothers can relate to, but the Cravings: Hungry for More author always knows how to clap back. In July 2018, Teigen went off on a troll who criticized her for sharing a breast-feeding photo on Instagram.

“I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but I let people live,” she replied.

Through all the ups and downs of parenthood, Legend, 41, has often spoken up against the double standards of strangers’ critical comments online.

“People were shaming Chrissy for leaving the house, and didn’t say anything bad to me,” he told Romper in June 2019. “Look, we’re both parents and we’re both going out. If you think that’s not appropriate — and first of all, you shouldn’t think that’s not appropriate — if you’re going to blame somebody, blame both of us, not just the mother.”