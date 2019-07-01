Superstar! Jessica Simpson’s 6-year-old son, Ace, celebrated his birthday with a Lakers-themed bash on Sunday, June 30.

“Happy Birthday to my 6 year old Ace!!” the actress, 38, captioned a party pic on Instagram. “You are the sweetest, most incredible, warrior son in the universe. I am so proud to be your mommy! I love you X INFINITY.”

In the upload, Ace blew out a single candle on his basketball hoop cake while wearing a Lakers jersey and sweatbands. The festivities also featured yellow and purple-colored candy and matching balloons.

The little one became a big brother in March when the fashion designer and her husband, Eric Johnson, who already share 7-year-old Maxwell, welcomed their second daughter, Birdie.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” the singer captioned a black-and-white photo of her newborn with her older siblings at the time. “3.19.19. 10 Pounds 13 Ounces.”

Later that week, Simpson went on to say that she was struggling after her C-section. “I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery,” she wrote. “Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that Maxwell and Ace had been “very helpful and sweet with the baby.” The insider added, “They’re both very curious and like to be involved.”

Last month, the Texas native posted a pic of Maxwell reading a book to her sister. “I love the way she loves her,” Simpson wrote. She added that she also “loves the way [Ace] loves her,” sharing a sweet shot of the new big brother smiling beside Birdie.

