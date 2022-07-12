A parenting choice. Jessica Simpson‘s trip with her family created quite a stir when followers spotted her 3-year-old daughter Birdie’s accessory — a pacifier.

“The lake life ☀️,” Simpson, 42, captioned a compilation of Instagram photos on Sunday, July 10. The social media uploads included snaps of the singer with husband Eric Johnson and their two other children, daughter Maxwell, 10, and son Ace, 9, enjoying their time outdoors.

In the comments section, several fans pointed out that Birdie was always photographed with the pacifier. “Why the binkie tho isn’t she too old for that ..????” a social media user replied.

Another commentator defended Simpson’s decision, writing, “She is only a toddler maybe it was the only thing@to [sic] calm her in the boat ride! looks like it was nap time!”

The online debate comes after the Dukes of Hazzard star recently revealed that she doesn’t have plans to have more kids. “I have no baby fever,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “The third pregnancy for me [in 2019], that was it. I can’t do that again. The last pregnancy for me was really hard.”

At the time, Simpson noted that having children “later in life” was “a lot harder” than she expected. “It’s just something that you end up accepting,” the Texas native added. “I got a great child out of it who I adore and love and she rules the house. She definitely is the most heard in the family.”

Following her family’s getaway, Simpson reflected on her life in a heartfelt birthday tribute.

“Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 11, alongside a photo of herself in a black dress. “I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE.”

She continued: “I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. Ok ✨42✨ time to Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

The Open Book author offered a glimpse at the festivities for her special day, which included many friends and family in attendance. Her husband, 42, was joined by parents Tina Simpson and Joe Simpson, according to her Instagram Story.

The performer also received a box of donuts with the words “HBD Mom” from her youngest child. In a handwritten note that Jessica posted on social media, Ace praised his mother, writing, “Best mom ever in the world. I love you so much.”

