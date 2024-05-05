Jessie James Decker can’t help but thirst over her husband, Eric Decker — and we can’t blame her.

James Decker, 36, shared a clip via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 5, of Decker, 37, in the distance folding laundry while shirtless. James Decker zoomed in on her husband as he folded the pile of clothes.

Toward the end of the video, Decker seemingly looked at his wife and noticed that he was being filmed. James Decker paired the clip with Marvin Gaye’s tune “Let’s Get It On.”

The couple — who tied the knot in 2013 — welcomed their fourth child, son Denver, in February. “Our beautiful boy is here 💙 Denver Calloway Decker 8.7 2/9/24 💙,” James Decker captioned an Instagram photo at the time of her and Decker with Denver in the hospital. James Decker and Decker also share daughter Vivianne, 10, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

After Denver’s arrival, James Decker told Us Weekly that her three other kids couldn’t be happier to add another one to their brood.

“These past few weeks have been special! The kids are so in love with their new baby brother,” she said in March. “I knew the kids were going to be great with him, but I didn’t know they would be this amazing.”

James Decker gushed that she’s “just so proud” of her older kids’ adjustments to their new roles as big siblings. “They love and care so much about him,” she said.

As for whether they’re hoping to expand their family even further, James Decker teased that Denver will most likely be her and Decker’s last child. “We feel very complete as a family of 6 and all I will tell you is there is a date on the calendar coming up very soon,” she shared.

Later that month, Decker took to social media to share that he had gotten a vasectomy — and was on the mend. “I survived,” he wrote at the time.

After undergoing the medical sterilization procedure, Decker changed into a T-shirt that read: “Vasectomy survivor I kid you not.”

James Decker, for her part, recently got candid about not being in a rush to shed the extra pregnancy pounds in a “reminder” to herself and her social media followers.

“Be kind to yourself. Give yourself grace. We are healing after growing a human being for nine months,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 2. “And if you’re breast-feeding like me and your body needs to hold on to as much weight as possible to keep making milk, then let it.”

She continued, “Focus on that sweet new baby because that’s what it’s all about. Plenty of time to ‘get back’ when it’s time. But for now. Give yourself grace … you’re doing great and you got this girl! We are in this together.”