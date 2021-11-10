Committed to healing. One month after suffering a miscarriage, Jill Duggar let fans know she was feeling “thankful” after the loss of baby No. 3.

On Tuesday, November 9, the 30-year-old shared a gallery of photos of her and her husband, Derick Dillard, as well as their two sons Sam, 4, and Israel, 6, enjoying a sunny day together.

“🌻The weather this weekend was lovely and I’m thankful I got to enjoy it with my favorite people 💓,” the Counting On alum wrote via Instagram, adding the hashtags #countingmyblessings, #blessed and #thankful.

Last month, Duggar and her husband, 32, revealed that they had lost a son. “We recently found out we were expecting our third baby,” the Growing Up Duggar: It’s All About Relationships author captioned an October 11 Instagram video. “We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying. We love and miss you River Bliss!”

That same day, the couple posted a blog post that explained the meaning behind his name. “One meaning for River is ‘tranquil,’ and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature,” the former TLC personalities wrote.

They added, “We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God’s life-giving presence. The river of life (Holy Spirit), ‘flows from the throne of God,’ and with the tree of life is ‘for the healing of the nations.’ Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!”

A week later, Duggar took to her Instagram Story to share an update on how she was coping after the loss of her son, since “it’s been a little bit since I’ve shown my face on here,” she said on October 18.

“As you all know, it’s been kind of a crazy season for us—the recent loss of our baby River,” she continued. “We’ve just been taking more family time, kind of regrouping and getting back into some normal rhythms.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum then thanked her family and friends “who have reached out, supported us, bringing us meals, cleaning our house — like, all the things.”

Following the news of their loss, Duggar and Dillard received many supportive comments from family members on social media including her sisters Joy-Anna Duggar, Jinger Duggar and Jessa Duggar.

Jill also paid tribute to her son last month by posting a photo of her wrist with the words “Jesus Only Jesus” written on her skin.