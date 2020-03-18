A little legend! Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines’ 21-month-old son, Crew, is already learning to ski.

“This is from last weekend when Crew hit the slopes for the first time,” the Magnolia Table author, 41, wrote alongside an Instagram video on Tuesday, March 17. “I can’t stop watching this video and I wonder how it’s possible that a 1-year-old is a better skier than me.”

In the footage, the Capital Gaines author, 44, followed closely behind the bundled toddler as he slid through the snow. The little one’s family cheered for him from behind the camera.

“Best thing ever,” Audrey Roloff commented on the social media upload, while Desiree Siegfried wrote, “Cutest thing ever.”

The Fixer Upper stars, who welcomed Crew in June 2018, also share Drake, 16, Ella, 13, Duke, 11, and Emmie, 10. The family members are currently self-quarantining amid the coronavirus, and Joanna gave a glimpse of their activities on her Instagram Story.

“Not sure what’s happening in here but I like it,” the Kansas native wrote alongside a photo of her kitchen table covered in various board games.

As for Chip, he shared a sweet shot of Crew wearing white earmuffs. “Crew has the wrong idea entirely about the coronavirus. #StaySafeWearEarmuffs?” he wrote.

In September 2019, the New Mexico native opened up about wanting to welcome more kids with his wife. “There’s a running joke with the people that run in our circles where any time things are going well between Joanna and I, at the end of that statement, I’ll sarcastically say — used to be sarcastically — ‘No. 5, No. 5,’” Chip said during a panel at the time. “Well, now we’ve got five children. So now, sarcastically, I would say, ‘No. 6, No. 6,’ when things were going well.”

Joanna joked the following month that her husband will “want more kids” when she’s 50. She told Willie Geist in October 2019: “Just know, this is going to be the headline forever — Jo’s pregnant again. Chip with children is like business — there’s never too many. I’m like, ‘Chip I think we’ve got enough, I think we’re good!’ That’s how Chip is with children. He’s like, ‘I just think we can keep having them!’ I think Chip just loves a full plate.”

The HGTV personalities wed in 2003.

