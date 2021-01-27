A mini mediator! Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines’s 2-year-old son, Crew, settled a dispute in a Wednesday, January 27, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home clip.

“We brought the boss baby with us today,” the Capital Gaines author, 46, said in Today‘s sneak peek at the Discovery+ show.

The toddler walked around the space while his parents watched, saying he “liked” it. When Joanna, 42, noted that she was putting in a “change order [for] the tongue and groove,” her husband asked their youngest son whether he agreed. Crew babbled in response.

“He said, ‘Let her do her thing,’” the We Are the Gardeners author decided. “Crew says Mommy can do whatever the heck she wants.”

Chip, who also shares Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, and Emmie, 10, with the Kansas native, said that he was “hoping” that Crew would take his side. “He knows the secret to life,” he said. “Always side with Mom. Always.”

The reality stars welcomed their baby boy in June 2018, and Joanna joked the following year that her husband will “still want more kids” when they’re in their 50s.

“Just know, this is going to be the headline forever: ‘Jo’s pregnant again.’ Chip with children is like business — there’s never too many,” she told Willie Giest in October 2019. “I’m like, ‘Chip I think we’ve got enough, I think we’re good!’ That’s how Chip is with children. He’s like, ‘I just think we can keep having them!’ I think Chip just loves a full plate.”

The No Pain, No Gaines author chimed in at the time: “I could see Crew having a little sibling and me being like, ‘I love this woman.'”

In September 2019, Chip shared his thoughts on baby No. 6 during an event. “There’s a running joke with the people that run in our circles where any time things are going well between Joanna and I, at the end of that statement, I’ll sarcastically say — used to be sarcastically — ‘No. 5, No. 5,” he said at the time. “Well, now we’ve got five children. So now, sarcastically, I would say, ‘No. 6, No. 6,’ when things were going well.”

For now, the couple are loving watching Crew grow up, documenting his life via social media. They’ve showed the little one “sock fishing” at home, playing drums on Christmas morning and watching his mom on TV.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home premieres Friday, January 29, on Discovery+.