Clothes for a cause! Jodie Turner-Smith purchased new outfits for her and Joshua Jackson’s baby girl from black-owned companies.

“I have been online buying baby clothes from these black-owned businesses you all have suggested since last night!” the actress, 33, wrote via Twitter on Saturday, June 6, referencing Wayneth and Jamison & Bexley, among others. “I told @VanCityJax that any objection to my shopping would be racist, so.”

i have been online buying baby clothes from these black-owned businesses you all have suggested since last night! i told @VancityJax that any objection to my shopping would be racist, so… pic.twitter.com/S8Os8tDuyL — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) June 7, 2020

In the tweet, the English star shared a gif of a woman walking through a parking lot with shopping bags on both arms.

Jackson, 41, replied with dollar-bill emojis.

Turner-Smith’s splurge came nearly two weeks after George Floyd was killed when police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the Minneapolis resident’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd’s death has since sparked worldwide protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Dawson’s Creek alum and his wife became parents in April. “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” a rep for the pair told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.

The following month, the actor shared the first glimpse of their infant in a Mother’s Day shot showing Turner-Smith cradling the little one.

“Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for the being the light that you are,” the Canadian star captioned the May post. “For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb,” captioned a photo of his wife holding their daughter. “For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. … Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with.”

Us broke the news in December 2019 that the Queen & Slim actress was pregnant and had married Jackson. He is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” an insider shared with Us at the time.

For more information, visit blacklivesmatter.com.