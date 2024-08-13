Matt Leinart and Josie Loren are expecting their third baby!

The actress and the former NFL quarterback revealed the news in a funny Instagram video on Monday, August 12, in which they kept their followers guessing until the very end.

“Josie and I have officially been married for six years,” Leinart, 41, stated, while his wife, 37, finished his sentence with, “and we know everything looks really perfect on Instagram.”

“And since we put our lives on social media,” Leinart continued, “we felt like it was just time to be honest with everybody.”

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024: Which Stars Are Expecting So many stars have announced that they are expanding their families by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

“I mean, things really are this perfect,” Loren said, to which Leinart replied, “Life has gotten so easy.”

Committing to the bit, Loren bragged that their sons Cayson, 4, and Cannon, 3, are both potty-trained and “finally sleeping through the night.” Leinart noted that “our house no longer smells like s—t,” while Loren shared that she and her husband can “finally shove [their] kids’ faces into iPads and enjoy an episode of Love Is Blind.” And now that the kids are a bit older, the pair said they’re able to schedule date nights once or twice a month.

“But the freedom of it all — it’s just all too much,” Loren said.

“We knew we had to make a change,” Leinart informed their Instagram fans.

“We took a hard look at each other and decided,” Loren added, with Leinart joining in: “to f—k s—t up.”

Related: Hottest NFL Dads: Football Players Past and Present With Their Kids Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have more NFL fans than they can count, but their kids are the only cheering squad they really need. Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews were empty nesters when he won his first Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. However, when Mahomes took home his second championship […]

Cue footage of the couple dancing with a sonogram and pregnancy test to DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.” They captioned the clip: “Baby Leinart coming 2025.”

Leinart married Loren, who’s an attorney as well as the former star of the TV series Make It or Break It, in May 2018 in Asheville, North Carolina. Besides their expanding brood, the Heisman Trophy winner also shares son Cole, 17, with ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron.

The Fox Sports college football analyst (and Kristin Cavallari ex) exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2023 that Loren is “the glue” that keeps their family together.

“My little ones are getting older and they’re starting to notice that daddy’s gone on the weekend during the fall, which is probably harder on my wife ’cause she’s there having to deal with them,” Leinart admitted. “It’s harder to leave because they’re getting older. My wife is a freaking rockstar and she holds down the fort.”

Related: A Complete Guide to Kristin Cavallari's Dating History From reality stars to NFL athletes, Kristin Cavallari has had her fair share of high-profile romances over the years. Cavallari rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2004, at which time she was dating high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti. The pair’s real-life romance and alleged love triangle with Lauren Conrad was central to the […]

He continued, “I think like in any marriage — and my wife is the best at this too — it’s just balance. She has always said, ‘If you and I are good and happy, everybody else will be happy.’ The minute that we start to sort of get distracted by other things, whether it’s social media stuff we’re doing or football, and she’s a lawyer — we have a lot going on — then that’s when you can start to get in kind of those holes and those funks in a marriage, but also just in a household. I mean, that’s normal. That happens. So, we are very intentional about our time together — whether it’s date night, whether it’s getting the family together, but just constantly being together. And I always tell her, I say, ‘Sometimes it means we sacrifice having a night with our kids, and you and I are going to dinner just to get outta the house.’ Sometimes you just need to get outta the house, have a glass of wine.”