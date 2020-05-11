Julianne Hough Bought Her Mom a House as a Mother’s Day Gift

Daughter of the year! Julianne Hough truly outdid herself when she surprised her mom, Marriann, with a major Mother’s Day present: a new house.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, revealed that she aimed to honor her mother for all that she’s done for her over the years. “My Mother has given given given…..,” Hough wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 10. “It’s now her time to receive 🙏🏼 Happy Mother’s Day Momma! 🏡.”

Sharing videos of the loving gesture, Hough’s mom smiled from ear to ear as she showed her appreciation for her gift. Marriann hilariously hugged the home’s porch and the tree in the front yard.

“Is this your house mom?” Hough said, while Marriann replied, “This is my house!”

In the video that followed, Hough and her mom goofed around while hugging one another. The former America’s Got Talent judge also shared a photo of Marriann posing in front of the house.

“After my mom realized the house I bought for her wasn’t just for a year … it was HERS forever,” Hough noted in her Instagram Stories, commenting over a video of the pair hugging.

Hough’s efforts received a stamp of approval from her husband, Brooks Laich, who commented beneath the Instagram post: “The best thing ever!!”

Meanwhile, Hough’s brother, Derek Hough, opted for a more simple approach when honoring their mother. The 34-year-old World of Dance judge shared a sentimental throwback that showed the pair dancing around together.

“I’ve posted these videos before, but I wish I could twirl her around like this today for Mother’s Day,” he explained of the adorable videos. “Seeing her smile when we dance is my absolute favorite ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day Mom.”

Derek continued, “And Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mom’s [sic] out there who have cared, sacrificed, loved, protected and nurtured their families. #mothersday.”

Marriann, for her part, shared videos of the different meals she ate throughout her special day. “Lovely Mothers Day in LA …,” Marriann remarked. “Beautiful bouget if [sic] flowers and great conversation with family and friends… #grateful … WAHOOO.”