Justin Bieber and pregnant Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) are proud parents-to-be.

Justin, 30, shared new photos of his wife, Hailey, 27, showing off her baby bump via Instagram on Thursday, May 23.

In the first picture, Hailey, decked out in a black leather jacket, sheer top and sunglasses, can be seen cradling her growing bump and posing for the camera.

Another photo shows the couple posing in front of Japanese artist Takashi Murakami‘s golden “Flower Parent and Child” statue, which Murakami made in collaboration with Louis Vuitton. The sculpture recently took up residency at the Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto, Japan.

“They wish baby, they wish,” Justin captioned the post.

Earlier Thursday, Justin shared more photos from the couple’s trip to Japan. Hailey can again be seen baring her growing baby bump in the pictures.

The Rhode skincare founder reposted Justin’s post via her Instagram Story and wrote, “Mom n Dad fr.”

Justin and Hailey shared the news earlier this month that they are expecting their first baby.

Justin posted a series of Instagram photos and videos on May 9 in which Hailey can be seen gently touching her baby bump.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly this week that Hailey is leaning on some of her famous friends as she prepares for motherhood.

“She’s been turning to her celebrity mommy friends for advice, like Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians,” the source said in the latest issue of Us. “This is a completely new chapter for Hailey and Justin.”

The insider added that Justin and Hailey are “super excited” to expand their family six years after they married.

“This is what they wanted for so long. Their prayers have been answered,” said the source.

While documenting her path to parenthood, Hailey recently shared her “biggest” pregnancy craving with her followers.

The model posted a picture of a pickle topped with egg salad and hot sauce via her Instagram Story on May 15.

“Currently my biggest craving 🙈🙈🙈🙈,” she wrote over the image. “Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce 🥲😂.”

She added: “And no, you’re not allowed to judge!”