Kailyn Lowry Says Coparenting Dynamic With Ex Javi Ebbs and Flows

Kailyn Lowry says she and ex-husband Javi Marroquin are “doing the best we can” to coparent 10-year-old son Lincoln.

“[It] ebbs and flows,” Lowry, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, August 19. “Some days it’s really great. Other days, we hit some bumps in the road. But I think being that we’re divorced and sort of still in the public eye, I think that we do the best we can.”

Lowry and Marroquin’s tumultuous relationship was showcased heavily on Teen Mom 2. The former pair were married from 2012 to 2016, welcoming Lincoln in November 2013.

“Lincoln’s into sports, heavy into soccer right now,” she said, giving Us an update on her son. “I actually got a call on this trip that he was selected to go play soccer in Madrid. We’re planning that, which is super exciting.”

She is also a mother of son Isaac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera, sons Lux, 7, and Creed, 4, with ex Chris Lopez. She shares twins Verse and Valley — born late last year — and son Rio, 21 months with boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

When asked the biggest coparenting lession she’s learned over the years, Lowry told Us: “Keep most of it off the internet.”

“It’s only been about two years since I’ve really, really honed in on that and actually stuck by that,” Lowry admitted. “It’s been, probably, the best thing that I could have done for my kids and my coparenting.”

Lowry offered a similar update for her coparenting relationship with Rivera, 32, telling Us that things are good but “not every day.” Lowry and Rivera started dating in 2008, while they were in high school. Their son, Issac, was born two years later. While the messy end to their relationship was showcased on Teen Mom 2, the pair are officially on good terms. Lowry even attended his wedding to Vee Torres in September 2018.

“For a little while it was, it was a little weird just because the older the child gets, the dynamic of coparenting shifts,” she explained. “So we don’t need to communicate every day. There was a period of time where we really didn’t need to communicate at all, but on the same token, I’m podcasting with Isaac’s stepmom every day.”

Lowry and Torres cohost the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast together.

Lowry also hosts “Coffee Convos” with Lindsie Chrisley and a solo podcast titled “Barely Famous.” All three of her shows live under the KILLR Podcast Network, which she launched in September 2021. Aside from her parenting milestones, Lowry is gearing up to take her podcast on the road with an upcoming live tour.

“I’m doing very small comedy clubs right now,” she teased to Us. “I will be touring in September and October for the ‘Barely Famous’ podcast.”