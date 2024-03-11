Kailyn Lowry Says Elijah Scott Does Not Communicate With Her Exes

Kailyn Lowry is making it clear that boyfriend Elijah Scott doesn’t talk to her exes — but there’s no bad blood either.

“There’s no beef but also no communication,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, said in an Instagram Story Q&A over the weekend. “Nobody really crosses paths.”

Lowry and Scott welcomed twins Valley and Verse in January. The former reality star gave birth to the little ones five weeks early, and the newborns had a stay in the NICU. The couple also share son Rio, 16 months.

In addition to her three children with Scott, Lowry is also the mother of Isaac, 14, whom she welcomed with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.

Related: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry’s Dating History Over the Years Teen Mom 2 viewers have been following Kailyn Lowry’s love life for nearly a decade on MTV. The Pennsylvania native rose to fame on a 2010 episode of 16 & Pregnant. During the episode, Lowry and her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac, who was born in January 2010. Their relationship didn’t last, […]

Last month, Lowry gushed about how happy she was to have all seven of her children under one roof at one point. She shared a video of her family sitting at the kitchen table.

Lowry also opened up about how she and Scott manage their big brood.

“Monday through Friday I have someone that comes to the house for the babies [during the day] and then depending on what we have going on after school, Elijah and I just divide and conquer,” Lowry explained in a February Instagram Q&A. “So today we have haircuts and basketball so I will stay home with the 5 kids and he will take the 2 kids to basketball and haircuts.”

While she said she planned on ordering pizza for dinner that evening, she shared that takeout isn’t a typical meal for the family of nine.

“Most nights I will be honest and say that Elijah cooks,” she continued. “On the weekends, it varies. We know there is no real schedule because we have basketball, soccer, wrestling and flag football is about to start.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Following the arrival of Valley and Verse, Lowry revealed she was done having children and got her fallopian tubes removed after giving birth. “They cut my tubes out. I remember laying there thinking, ‘This is taking f–king forever,’” she said on a January episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.

Related: 'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott's Relationship Timeline Kailyn Lowry has given fans several glimpses into her relationship with Elijah Scott via social media ever since they started dating. Lowry confirmed her romance with Scott via Instagram in April 2022, two years after her 2020 split from ex Chris Lopez, with whom she shares sons Lux and Creed. (The Teen Mom 2 alum […]

Lowry shared that while she initially went back and forth on the decision to get her tubes removed, she ultimately had no regrets.

“I feel done. I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not … like, it wouldn’t have upset me,” she explained. “But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before.”