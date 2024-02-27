Kailyn Lowry feels on top of the world with her seven kids at home.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, shared a TikTok video on Monday, February 26, describing the feelings associated with having her family all together. “All seven of my kids in the same room for the first time,” she says to the camera while holding one of her newborn twins.

Lowry announced in January that she gave birth to twins Valley and Verse. She shares the infants with boyfriend Elijah Scott, along with son Rio, 15 months. Lowry previously welcomed Isaac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.

Lowry’s video pans to show several kids at the kitchen table. Lincoln then appears behind his mother, who asks him, “How does it feel having all your siblings at home?”

When Lincoln says the house is “crazy,” Lowry asks, “Do you think it’s crazy or do you feel like it’s what it’s supposed to be?” He replies, “I’m used to it now. … House full of boys feels good.”

Lowry agrees as her son adds, “We get to wrestle and play basketball and play sports. Everything, man.”

The clip cuts to Lux playing on the couch with one of the twins. “How does it feel to have all these siblings at home?” Lowry asks. “Good,” he says, giving a “Hey, girlie” to both his mother and the baby.

Lowry goes on to ask Isaac if he thought she would ever have seven kids. “I thought you were going to have a lot more,” he says with a smile.

“One of the first times having all the kids under one roof,” Lowry captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Lowry answered questions from fans during an Instagram Q&A about how she and Scott are able to raise such a big family.

In response to whether they employed a “full-time nanny,” she replied, “7 days of live [in], no? I have 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the babies Monday-Fri🫶.”

When asked whether she had a doula while pregnant with her twins, Lowry wrote, “I didn’t. But if you are having twins and can afford it, get one. I wish I had gotten one 😂.”

The reality star later shared a video detailing her and Scott’s daily routine for taking care of the kids.

“Monday through Friday I have someone that comes to the house for the babies [during the day] and then depending on what we have going on after school, Elijah and I just divide and conquer,” Lowry said. “So today we have haircuts and basketball, so I will stay home with the five kids and he will take the two kids to basketball and haircuts.”

She continued: “I did get pizza tonight, but most nights I will be honest and say that Elijah cooks. On the weekends, it varies. We know there is no real schedule because we have basketball, soccer, wrestling and flag football is about to start.”

After welcoming her sixth and seventh children, Lowry declared that she was no longer expanding her family. “I feel done,” she said on her “Barely Famous” podcast in January. “I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it would not … like, it wouldn’t have upset me. But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before.”