Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry admits it takes a village to help raise seven children.

During an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, February 22, Lowry, 31, answered questions about how much help she and boyfriend Elijah Scott have to help them with their family of nine. (Lowry and Scott share newborn twins Verse and Valley and son Rio, 14 months. She also shares son Isaac, 14, with ex Joe Rivera, son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.)

In response to a question about whether Lowry has a “full-time nanny,” she replied, “7 days of live [in], no? I have 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the babies Monday-Fri🫶.”

Lowry was also asked about having an overnight doula for her twins, to which she wrote, “I didn’t. But if you are having twins and can afford it, get one. I wish I had gotten one 😂.”

Related: 'Teen Mom OG' Stars: Where Are They Now? It’s been quite a journey for the cast of Teen Mom. The series launched in December 2009 as the first spinoff from MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. The debut season followed the lives of Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham, who all experienced very different journeys during their teen pregnancies. On season 5, […]

The reality star subsequently uploaded a video in which she broke down her and Scott’s day-to-day approach.

“Monday through Friday I have someone that comes to the house for the babies [during the day] and then depending on what we have going on after school, Elijah and I just divide and conquer,” Lowry explained. “So today we have haircuts and basketball so I will stay home with the 5 kids and he will take the 2 kids to basketball and haircuts.”

She continued: “I did get pizza tonight but most nights I will be honest and say that Elijah cooks. On the weekends, it varies. We know there is no real schedule because we have basketball, soccer, wrestling and flag football is about to start.”

Earlier this year, Lowry confirmed she is done expanding her family, sharing on her “Barely Famous” podcast, “They cut my tubes out. I remember laying there thinking, ‘This is taking f–king forever.’”

Lowry made it clear that she stood by her decision despite the potential side effects.

“I feel done. I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it would not … like, it wouldn’t have upset me,” she added. “But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before.”

Lowry said she was looking forward to her future, noting, “I’m excited for my kids. Isaac is going to be driving before I know it, so it’s just a bunch of milestones all at one time — lots of new beginnings and also closed chapters.”

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

During Thursday’s Q&A, Lowry was asked whether she had plans for “another baby makeover,” to which she wrote, “No. Just a breast reduction when I get closer to my goal weight.”

Related: Celebrities' Weight Loss and Transformations Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.

Lowry previously went under the knife in 2016, which she recently said she regretted doing before she welcomed the rest of her children.

“It was the best decision I ever made. The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids,” Lowry said on the “Baby Mama No Drama” podcast in January. “I was in the gym 5 days a week. If you’re going to get plastic surgery, you have to maintain it. It’s a jump start to a lifestyle change. It was a jump start for me and I was able to maintain it all the way until I got knocked up again. And that’s probably why I got knocked up again.”