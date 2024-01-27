Now that Kailyn Lowry and boyfriend Elijah Scott have brought both their newborn twins home from the NICU, they are revealing the first photo of their little ones.

While sharing a teaser for the Friday, January 26, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast via Instagram, Lowry, 31, uploaded a photo of her babies in the hospital. In the pic, the Teen Mom 2 alum sat in a chair while holding both infants, who were each swaddled in blankets and connected to separate incubators via multiple wires.

On her Friday podcast episode, Lowry revealed that her twins spent several weeks in the NICU after they were prematurely born five weeks before their due date.

“It was really scary because … we had experienced the NICU for a few days [with Rio] and he was big. He was 9 pounds, so that was different for us and got to go home shortly after,” Lowry recalled, referring to her eldest son with Scott. “But for the twins, we were five weeks early and there were two of them. I didn’t get to hold them until the next day or 48 hours [later].”

Lowry is a mom of seven. She shares son Isaac, 14, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with Javi Marroquin, sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 2, with Chris Lopez and Rio, 14 months, and the twins with Scott.

During the podcast recording, Lowry remembered feeling upset that doctors never gave her a straight answer regarding the reason behind her kids’ health challenges.

“I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger,” Lowry said on Friday. “She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn’t take a bottle. And that was really difficult because I’m looking at him, and [while] he’s in the NICU for some of the same reasons, but also he’s taking a bottle and he’s having no issue with that.”

She continued, “I cried a lot. I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff.”

Lowry and Scott were able to bring their son, who was born first, home before their daughter.

“I think that there’s a big difference between the twins in terms of, because she was in the NICU by herself for so long, for so many weeks, and he was home,” Lowry added. “She’s more OK by herself … whereas we were home with him and someone was always with him, holding him and all of that. Now that she’s home, I feel like my bonding experience [with her] has been so much better.”