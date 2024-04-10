Kailyn Lowry Thinks Parents Should Teach Their Sons About Periods

Kailyn Lowry thinks it’s essential for boys to learn about menstruation.

“Teach your sons about periods because we’re on vacation and I just unexpectedly got my period,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 32, said in a TikTok video on Saturday, April 6. “Now normally I wouldn’t freak out about this, but I have four of my boys with me by myself.”

Lowry was in the middle of a spring break trip with her eldest sons: Isaac, 14, whom she shares with ex Joe Rivera, Lincoln, 10, whom she shares with ex Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez.

While Lowry was surprised that her monthly visitor arrived unannounced, she admitted that getting her period can be inconsistent because she has polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). She shared she likes to be candid about the topic of periods with her sons just in case it happens to her when she least expects it.

“So thankfully, they know what to look for if I were to have a little Aunt Flow emergency,” she explained. “Isaac or Lincoln could go to the store for me and grab something.”

The former reality star confessed that she doesn’t feel any guilt about asking her little ones to assist her when she’s experiencing her period.

“In the event we were out and about, I would have no shame asking my oldest son to check me,” she explained. “Because sometimes you just don’t know if you leak through things.”

In addition to her four sons, Lowry is also the mother of son Rio, 14 months, and newborn twins Verse and Valley with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. While the couple has not announced the twins’ date of birth, they shared in January that their family was complete. That same month, Lowry revealed that she had gotten her tubes removed.

“I feel done. I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it would not … like, it wouldn’t have upset me,” she shared during an episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before.”

The following month, the mother of seven gushed about how wonderful it was to have all her children under one roof.

“All seven of my kids in the same room for the first time,” she said in a February TikTok video while holding one of her newborns.

In the clip, Lincoln agreed with his mom that having a “house full of boys feels good” but noted that he needed time to adjust to the “crazy” atmosphere.

“We get to wrestle and play basketball and play sports,” he said. “Everything, man.”