Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is looking back on her newborn twins’ NICU stay now that they’ve been discharged.

“Since Elijah [Scott] and I never really got to be in the NICU together, I filmed a lot of moments alone,” Lowry, 31, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 2, sharing a montage of moments from the hospital’s neonatal unit.

In the clip, Lowry held her daughter as an onscreen caption explained how she spent her time.

“Always watched the monitors. First time putting a bow on her,” the caption read. “Switching the hospital blanket to one from home. Soaking it all in.”

Lowry further noted that her social media upload was a brief “glimpse” into her and Scott’s NICU journey.

“I’m sending so much love to all the NICU babies and families,” she wrote. “I know there are so many that have gone through far more than we did… I see you.”

Lowry announced last month that she had welcomed her sixth and seventh children, her second and third with boyfriend Scott. (She also shares son Isaac, 14, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with Javi Marroquin, sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 2, with Chris Lopez and son Rio, 14 months, with Scott.)

Lowry delivered her boy-girl twins via C-section five weeks before their due date.

“It was really scary because … we had experienced the NICU for a few days [with Rio] and he was big. He was 9 pounds, so that was different for us and got to go home shortly after,” Lowry recalled during an episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast last month. “But for the twins, we were five weeks early and there were two of them. I didn’t get to hold them until the next day or 48 hours [later].”

She continued, “We went through the journey for weeks and we learned so much about the families that are there, and some of them are there for months and months. What was frustrating for me was when I finally talked to the doctor, he kept saying, ‘This can be normal.’ But never once was like, ‘We see this a lot.’ So, whether it was normal or not … there’s a huge difference between being normal and being common but completely abnormal.”

Lowry explained that her daughter did not “show signs of hunger” and had not exhibited “any feeding cues.”

“That was really difficult because I’m looking at [her brother], and [while] he’s in the NICU for some of the same reasons, but also he’s taking a bottle and he’s having no issue with that,” she said on her podcast.

Lowry’s infant son was eventually discharged before his twin sister.

“I think that there’s a big difference between the twins in terms of, because she was in the NICU by herself for so long, for so many weeks, and he was home,” Lowry added. “She’s more OK by herself … whereas we were home with him and someone was always with him, holding him and all of that.”