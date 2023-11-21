Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey were thinking several steps ahead while on a date during the first week of their relationship.

“We looked at each other and it was like, ‘Would it be crazy to say if we had a baby we’d name her Matilda?’” Cuoco, 37, told Today.com on Tuesday, November 21. “You know when you first start dating and you’re so obsessed, and you’re planning your future children. It was that sort of thing.”

The Big Bang Theory star and partner Pelphrey, 41, welcomed their first daughter, Matilda, in March almost one year after the pair met. Cuoco gushed that her daughter’s name is “so her,” adding that “she’s such a Matilda.”

“When we got pregnant and we learned we were having a girl, we were like, ‘Oh, my God — we have the name,’” Cuoco said. “We actually kept her name a complete secret until she was born.”

After Cuoco was introduced to the Ozark star through her manager in April 2022, she realized she wanted a family with him. Cuoco confessed that it previously wasn’t on her “radar” to become a mother.

“[Having children] was not a goal of mine,” Cuoco told Emmy magazine in a May profile. “As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career. Then when we met, it was instantaneous. [I thought,] ‘Oh, my God, I want to have a kid with you.’”

She continued: “We both wanted it so badly, which was not what I thought my life would be. I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed. We’re not 20, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long. Then we got so blessed — it happened right away.”

While Cuoco has expressed not wanting to tie the knot again, her friends think she may have a change of heart. (Cuoco filed for divorce from Karl Cook in September 2021 after three years of marriage. She also previously wed Ryan Sweeting in December 2013, but the pair separated in September 2015.)

“After her split [from Cook], Kaley was adamant that she’d never get married again,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “Pals believe she could change her tune down the road, but right now, things are perfect with Tom.”

The insider added that Cuoco and Pelphrey “laugh a lot,” and he “gets her sense of humor.”

“He completes her in a way no one else could,” the source said of the pair’s connection. “He’s the best partner, the best daddy, the best everything.”