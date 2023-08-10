Kaley Cuoco has been vocal about not wanting to get married again, but her friends aren’t convinced that’ll stick now that she’s dating Tom Pelphrey.

“After her split [from Karl Cook], Kaley was adamant that she’d never get married again,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Pals believe she could change her tune down the road, but right now, things are perfect with Tom.”

Cuoco, 37, filed for divorce from Cook, 32, in September 2021 after three years of marriage. The Based on a True Story actress announced in May 2022 that she had moved on with Pelphrey, 41. The couple welcomed daughter Matilda in March.

“He completes her in a way no one else could,” the insider tells Us of Cuoco’s connection with Pelphrey. “He’s the best partner, the best daddy, the best everything.”

Pelphrey “is so fun” and “gets her sense of humor,” the source says, sharing that Cuoco and the Ozark alum “laugh a lot.”

Cuoco has actually been married not once but twice. She wed Ryan Sweeting on New Year’s Eve in December 2013 just three months after they got engaged. The pair separated in September 2015.

Cuoco walked down the aisle for the second time in June 2018 when she married Cook. Following their 2021 divorce, the former Flight Attendant star vowed that another wedding was not in the cards.

“I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,” Cuoco told Glamour in April 2022. “Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

Despite her aversion to marriage, Cuoco has never stopped believing in love. “I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there,” she told the magazine. “I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

Cuoco appears to have found that special someone in Pelphrey. “Kaley and Tom are deliriously happy right now, they’re living out this real-life fairy tale and it just keeps on getting better and better,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2022 shortly after the pair announced they were expecting baby No. 1. “As cheesy as it sounds, Kaley says that from the moment they met there was a connection and synergy that was so special, almost magical.”

Whether or not the wedding bells ring, Cuoco and Pelphrey are open to expanding their family after Matilda’s arrival earlier this year.

“They will definitely have another down the line; it’s just a case of when,” an insider exclusively told Us in June. “For now, Kaley’s savoring her time with Matilda and counting her blessings to be raising this beautiful baby.”

Watch the exclusive video to learn more about Cuoco and Pelphrey’s romance — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.