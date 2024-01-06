Kanye West has loved seeing his wife, Bianca Censori, bond with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s four children.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse,” West, 46, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 6, calling Censori an “inspirational [and] talented artist” who’s remained steadfast at his side. “The most amazing stepmom to our children. I love you so much. Thank you for sharing your life with me.”

In a follow-up post, the rapper also said that he misses Censori, 29, “when [he] wakes up before [her]” in the mornings.

West and Censori, a designer for his Yeezy brand, were first linked in late 2022 after he and Kardashian, 43, finalized their divorce. West and Censori secretly wed in December 2022.

“Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023, noting they tied the knot for “religious reasons.”

It is the second marriage for West, who was previously married to Kardashian for nearly seven years. Kardashian and West share four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Kardashian eventually filed for divorce in 2021 and was declared legally single one year later. They finalized their divorce in November 2022 and have since remained committed to coparenting their kids, however, Kardashian has noticed the kids starting to pick favorites.

“North will go to her dad’s and she [will say], ‘Dad’s is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny or a chef or security. He lives in an apartment,’” Kim told sister Kourtney Kardashian during a November 2023 episode of their Kardashians docuseries. “And she will start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”

Kourtney, 44, who shares three children with ex Scott Disick, commiserated with her sibling.

“They do that at Scott’s too. Like, ‘Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house, it is not super big. The vibes are better,’” the Lemme founder, who also shares a newborn son with husband Travis Barker, explained. “I feel like everything falls on the parent that is more involved.”

In Kim and West’s situation, the reality star has primary custody but tries to get along amicably with her ex.

“Kim and Kanye have been coparenting very well,” a source previously told Us in August 2022. “They are very civil with each other and right now, there are no issues. They are both treating each other with mutual respect.”