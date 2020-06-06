RHOC’s Kara Keough Pays Tribute to Late Son 2 Months After Newborn’s Death

Kara Keough honored her late son, McCoy, with an emotional tribute two months after he died in childbirth.

“You would have been two months old today,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 31, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 6. “You’d have found your favorite pacifier by now, and I’d be grateful that I was finally able to get those first (beautiful) 6+ hour stretches of sleep that make me feel like a Disney Princess with birds tweeting above my head.”

She continued, “Instead, I’m clocking in 12+ hours every night because sleeping is decidedly easier than my waking hours. We should be cleaning up your blowouts, instead we’re dealing with our own s–t. At this point, you would be finding your voice – squawking and squealing and making our hearts explode.”

Keough concluded the post writing, “Being without you is hard, but being your mom is one of my favorite things about myself. I love you, McCoy Casey.”

The Bravo personality shared in May that she honored her son in another special way — with a tattoo.

“Also feeling thankful for my new (first) tattoo, with my son’s ashes in the ink… so that my baby can be with me always,” she wrote at the time via Instagram. “He can stay forever in my arms this way, in the place he last rested. I know I’m privileged in my grief, to have the support of so many. It’s very hard to feel lucky right now, and yet, somehow, I know I am.”

Keough — who is the daughter of Jeana Keough — revealed in April that her baby boy died during birth after experiencing “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”

Later that month, Keough told Us Weekly that she and her husband, Kyle Bosworth — who also share daughter Decker, 4 — joined a support group for “bereaved parents.”

“We are doing our best to make McCoy’s legacy a positive one, despite the nightmare we’re living,” the TV personality said at the time. “We’re lucky to be surrounded by so much love and support.”

Keough added, “We know it’s going to be a long journey towards healing, but we’re trying to do the right things to stay on that path.”