Karen Gillan is pregnant with her first child.

Gillan, 36, debuted her baby bump on Friday, September 6, during the red carpet premiere of her film, The Life of Chuck, at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The actress wore a yellow bodycon dress and cradled her stomach as she posed for photographs at the Prince of Wales Theatre alongside her Life of Chuck costars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tom Hiddleston.

Gillan married her husband Nick Kocher in May 2022 when the couple secretly tied the knot at Castle Toward in Scotland. This will be the couple’s first baby together.

Us Weekly reached out to reps for Gillan for comment. The Doctor Who alum has not yet announced her pregnancy via social media.

During a 2023 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Gillan revealed that she met her husband through social media, saying that the “algorithm” brought them together after she saw him via Instagram’s recommended friends list.

“I DMed him on Twitter saying, ‘Hi, your tweets are really funny. I’m Karen, by the way,’” the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared at the time. “It wasn’t very interesting. I hadn’t really read his tweets.”

For the most part, the couple has kept their relationship out of the public eye, though Gillan revealed last year that she once attended a couples therapy appointment in her full Nebula makeup while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“In honor of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters Friday, here’s a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting,” the actress, who portrays the gruff, blue cyborg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wrote via X at the time.

Gillan stars in Mike Flanagan’s genre-bending film The Life of Chuck, an adaptation of Stephen King‘s novella of the same name. The 76-year-old author has seen many of his books adapted for the screen, from Shawshank Redemption to It, and he took to X on Thursday, September 5, to affirm to praise The Life of Chuck as “one of the good ones.”

“It’s sad, has a touch of the paranormal, but it’s also joyful and life-affirming,” he wrote. “Maybe not what you’d expect from me, but there ya go.” Along with Gillan, Hiddleston and Ejiofor, Life of Chuck also stars Mark Hamill and Jacob Tremblay.

Gillan also currently stars in the comedy television series Douglas Is Cancelled, from former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat.