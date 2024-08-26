Katherine Schwarzenegger is basking in the glow of her third pregnancy.

“Bumped our way to the east coast ❤️,” Schwarzenegger, 34, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Sunday, August 25. “Swipe for the real star of the show.”

In the first snap, Scwarzenegger could be seen smiling while posing next to her mom, Maria Shriver, showing off her baby bump a white, striped Show Me Your Mumu dress with a blue Hunza G bathing suit peeking out from underneath and retro, white cat eye Le Specs sunglasses. Another photo showed Shriver, 68, posing in a sun hat, while the third photo featured a gorgeous sunset. The last photo — what Schwarzenegger was referring to as the “star of the show” — showed a close-up of a large Dunkin’ coffee cup.

Followers couldn’t get enough of Schwarzenegger’s sweet post, with one social media user writing, “Looking so cute, you two! Plus the bump.” Another added, “Well, this is the cutest ever!”

Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt confirmed they were expecting baby No. 3 in July after Pratt, 45, posted a photo of his wife with her bump on full display after multiple outlets reported that they were pregnant with their third the month before.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla, in August 2020. They expanded their family in May 2022 when they welcomed daughter Eloise. (Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.)

Schwarzenegger previously told Us Weekly that she and the Guardians of the Galaxy star hadn’t ruled out the idea of having more children.

“I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” she said in October 2022. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”

When it comes to parenting, Schwarzenegger and Pratt look to her mom for advice.

“It’s all a balancing act,” she said to Us. “I feel really lucky to be able to have obviously an amazing role model in my mom, and just being able to see how she balances it all. Just learning from her, being able to bounce things off of her and, at the end of the day, just knowing that family time is the most important time.”

In addition to praising her mom as someone she’s always looked up to, Schwarzenegger previously gave Us some insight as to how Shriver and ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger have embraced their roles as grandparents.

“They really love [it],” she said in December 2020. “It’s such a great and cool new role for both of them to be able to experience. Also, for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role is such a beautiful thing.”