Clapping back! Katherine Webb is defending her postpartum body nine months after giving birth to son Gunnar.

“Listen, haters,” the model, 32, captioned her Wednesday, January 26, Instagram Story. “I’ve given birth to three whole kids in the last five years. Stop sending me nasty DMs about my weight and my stomach. My weight is fine. Do I wanna lose some? Yes. But it doesn’t have to be ASAP.”

The social media upload came after the Alabama native posted a slideshow of herself posing in an unzipped jacket, black tights and white sneakers, writing, “I promised myself I’d start posting more, so here’s a good first attempt.”

Webb, who also shares sons Tripp, 5, and Cash, 3, with husband A.J. McCarron, went on to show outtakes with her youngest child in the background. “His face had me cracking up when I was going thru these,” she wrote. “Just let me live my lil dude.”

The former beauty pageant queen wed McCarron, 31, in July 2014 in Alabama, four months after their engagement. Tripp arrived in May 2016, followed by Cash and Gunnar in December 2018 and April 2021, respectively.

Webb announced her third pregnancy in an October 2020 Instagram video from her and the professional football player’s sex reveal. “And God said … BAM! YOU’RE A BOY MOM,” she captioned the footage at the time. “PSA. Prayers needed for my sanity.”

The then-expectant star showed her baby bump later that same month, telling her followers: “I told my agent, ‘What you see is what you get,’ when I sent her these digitals yesterday. I’ve already gained 20 pounds in my first trimester, and I have no idea why. Especially since I threw up so much from morning sickness. They say the normal weight to gain is two to four pounds so I’m way past that. Round three has been the hardest but thankful to have a healthy pregnancy. Can’t wait for your arrival in April, little man.”

Webb experienced similar weight gain in her second pregnancy. “Eight months today,” she captioned an Instagram photo. “I’ve gained 40lbs so far, much more than my first at this point and I still have a ways to go. I don’t feel like I eat a lot more than normal, so it’s strange as to where it’s coming from but I’m embracing my black leggings every day fo sho.”