The start of something new. Katie Price’s 18-year-old son, Harvey, checked out his new room at a home for full-time care on Monday, January 18.

“Harvey’s soo happy today,” the former model, 42, captioned an Instagram video. “Doing Harvey’s new room up starting with his new bed from @the_bedroom_centre. Thankyou sooo much.”

In the footage, the English star asked her eldest son what he thought of his new bed. “Look how big your bed is,” the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. alum said in the social media upload. “Go over there and have a look. Look at your bed. Look at this new big bed like Mummy. You got this bed because you’re not a boy anymore and this is a man’s bed.”

When the teenager first laid down, he said, “Whoa.” He went on to tell his mom that he “of course” loved it. “This is amazing,” Harvey gushed.

On Thursday, January 14, Price first spoke about her plans to transition her son to a residential college. Harvey, who suffers from septo-optic dysplasia, is also partially blind, on the autism spectrum and susceptible to weight gain due to Prader-Willis syndrome.

“It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him,” the former reality star told The Sun at the time of her decision. “This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialize with people other than me. I’m trying to get him used to me not being there all the time. But he’ll call on his iPad and say, ‘Mum, I need you’, and I run to him.”

The Santa Baby author, who is also the mother of Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, 7, and Bunny, 6, added, “The other kids are excited for him — they want to see what he can do. But I think they’ll find it hard when he’s not around on weekends. I need to learn to let go but it’s tough — anyone in my position knows how hard it is. We have an incredible bond. I don’t know how Harvey will react or how he’ll feel when I can’t get to him. It’s too painful to think about.”

The singer said in a Saturday, January 16, Katie Price: Harvey and Me trailer that her goal is to give her son the “best shot at life” possible.