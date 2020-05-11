A touching tribute. Kellan Lutz wrote a Mother’s Day message for his wife, Brittany Gonzales, for Mother’s Day following her February miscarriage.

“I know this isn’t the complete Mother’s Day we were expecting, but you are still an incredible mother through and through, who I am forever grateful for, for all the attributes you have from above, and sooooo many more!” the actor, 35, captioned a Sunday, May 10, Instagram slideshow of throwback photos. “I can’t wait to have a family of our own and I know we will in God’s time! Praying for this for next Mother’s Day!”

The Twilight star went on to write, “I love you with all of my heart! Our road hasn’t been easy but I know it will be worth it! So proud of you!”

In the social media upload, the certified health coach, 32, cradled her baby bump in mirror selfies and during ultrasound appointments.

The couple announced in November 2019 that they were starting a family. “HAPPY THANKSGIVING 2019,” Lutz captioned his Instagram announcement. “So much to be grateful for this year … and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda. Get here already.”

Gonzales added with a post of her own at the time: “Can’t wait to meet you little Lutz.”

Three months later, the pair announced that the TV host had suffered a pregnancy loss. “Baby girl, It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months,” she wrote via Instagram. “I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven. … Your mommy loves you so much.”

She and the FBI: Most Wanted star tied the knot in November 2017.