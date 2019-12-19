Kelly Ripa Praises Daughter Lola’s Singing Videos: ‘You Are Gifted’

Consuelos, 48, and Ripa dropped their daughter off at her college dorm in August, and the Riverdale star checks on her “so much.” He told Us in October: “My daughter thinks I’m obsessed with her.”

The All My Children alum loves that Lola and her 22-year-old brother, Michael, “stayed local” for college and hopes that his youngest follows in their footsteps. “Yesterday, they were all back at the house,” Consuelos explained. “We had the whole gang back. As much as when you’re a young parent … you’re like, ‘I can’t wait until this is kind of easy,’ or you want a little more peace and quiet. Now the peace and quiet is so sad. When we get them back together in the house, it’s so nice.”

Ripa, however, didn’t plan on letting Lola come home until the holidays. “College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when you send your kid goes off to college and your kid stays local … if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, ‘You can’t come home. You have to work it out,’” the Daytime Emmy winner told Ryan Seacrest earlier this month. “I treat it [like long-distance]. I did the same thing for my son [Michael]. ‘You’re going to have to figure it out.’ My main concern was, ‘I don’t know if you should be this close to home because I don’t want you using home like it’s your home. I want this to be your experience.’”