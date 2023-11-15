Kenan Thompson had two very special dates for the Good Burger 2 premiere: his children.

The Saturday Night Live star, 45, attended the Tuesday, November 14, screening with daughters Georgia, 9, and Gianna, 5, whom he shares with estranged wife Christina Evangeline.

Thompson’s costar in the film, Kel Mitchell, also brought his family to the premiere. He arrived with wife Asia Lee, and their children, daughter Wisdom, 6, and son Honor, 3.

Wisdom was so excited to see Thompson that she jumped into his arms for a hug on the red carpet. Thompson was especially happy to see Mitchell, 45, who was in the hospital last week with an initially undisclosed ailment.

Despite his health scare, Mitchell was in positive spirits at the premiere. “Sometimes things hit you in life and you just have to adjust,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m feeling good. I’m feeling great, and we’re going to keep going.”

Mitchell revealed in an Instagram post earlier this month that he was shopping on November 7 when suddenly “the whole right side of my arm and my leg was numb, followed by me not being able to swallow.”

Mitchell went to a local hospital and remained there overnight. He discovered that his medical emergency was caused by “a bulging disc that I had from a prior injury that was pressing up against the nerve, mimicking all those symptoms that I was going through.”. He was treated and was released.

“So, I’m thanking God that I am good,” Mitchell continued in his post. “Thank y’all for all the prayers and the comments.”

After Mitchell’s release, Thompson shared his happiness that his longtime friend and colleague was out of the hospital. Thompson posted a photo of the two of them from the Good Burger 2 set on November 10 with the caption, “Glad my bro is feelin better!!! Double the trouble, double the patties, double the fun!!”

The twosome began acting together nearly 30 years ago when they were teenagers. They starred in the Nickelodeon comedy sketch series All That from 1994 to 1999, followed by the spinoff series Kenan & Kel from 1996 to 2000.

Thompson and Mitchell also starred in the original 1997 Good Burger movie, which was developed from one of Mitchell’s sketches on All That.

In the first Good Burger, Thompson portrayed Dexter Reed, a high-school student who takes a job at a fast food restaurant called Good Burger in order to pay off the damages he made to his teacher’s car. Mitchell played his friend and coworker Ed.

For the sequel, Dexter and Ed reunite at their former workplace. A company by the name of MegaCorp wants to replace the Good Burger employees with robots, so the duo dedicate themselves to stopping the plan so their coworkers can keep their jobs.

Good Burger 2 debuts on Paramount+ on Wednesday, November 22. The following day, the two stars will ride in the Burgermobile from the film in the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, according to Variety. The car — which features a burger hood and french fry bumper — weighs over 5,000 pounds.

This is a very busy week for Thompson, who in addition to his SNL duties has another film opening on Friday, November 17. He joined an all-star cast for the animated Trolls Band Together movie, which also features the voice talents of Justin Timberlake, Amy Schumer, Anna Kendrick, Daveed Diggs, Joey Fatone, Kid Cudi and many more.