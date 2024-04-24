Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Kendra Wilkinson Celebrates Son Hank, 14, Being Accepted to Private Prep School: ‘So Proud’

By
Kendra Wilkinson Celebrates Son Hank 14 Being Accepted to Private High School So Proud 210
Kendra Wilkinson. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Kendra Wilkinson and ex-husband Hank Baskett’s son, Hank IV, has grown up before our eyes.

“Congratulations @hank_baskett12 I love you so much and watched you work hard to get to where you are,” Wilkinson, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 24. “I’m so proud of you my boy. Keep going!!!”

The Girls Next Door alum uploaded a photo of her firstborn, 14, holding an acceptance certificate for Oaks Christian School, a private college-preparatory dad and boarding educational institution. Hank also wore an athletic shirt with the school’s official logo on the chest.

Wilkinson married Baskett, 41, in June 2009, two weeks after confirming she was pregnant with their first child. Hank was born in December 2009 and his younger sister Alijah, now 9, followed in May 2014.

Kendra Wilkinson Ex Hank Basketts Photos With Their 2 Kids Family Album

Related: Kendra Wilkinson and Ex Hank Baskett's Photos With Their 2 Kids: Family Album

Wilkinson and Baskett faced cheating allegations shortly after Alijah’s birth, but they opted to stay together. However, Wilkinson had a change of heart in April 2018 and filed for divorce. The proceedings were finalized the following October.

Since their split, Wilkinson and Baskett have remained committed to coparenting Hank and Alijah.

“I’ll forever love my ex-husband, you know, he’s the greatest father to my kids and that’s all I really just ask for,” Wilkinson exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2023. “That itself is so good. It’s good enough and if later down the line things happen, then they happen. I will always love him and I loved him once. Love doesn’t just go away.”

Kendra Wilkinson Celebrates Son Hank 14 Being Accepted to Private High School So Proud 211
Courtesy of Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

She added: “We only have a short time on Earth, and once you love someone, I will always love them, you know? And my kids are just so happy and they’re so taken care of.”

Wilkinson further gushed to Us at the time that her kids were thriving, with Hank joining his school basketball team and Alijah pursuing community theater.

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

Holly Madison Girls Next Door Cast Where Are They Now From Holly Madison Kendra Wilkinson

Related: ‘Girls Next Door’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

“They’re so much good, and life is just getting good again,” the former Playboy model told Us. “I was struggling for years … I was in a very bad, dark place for a long time. So, life is finally starting to get good again and I hope that I can continue this and keep pushing.”

One year later, Wilkinson reiterated to Us that her kids make her a better person.

“They’re everything easy about my life. They’re everything right about my life. They ground me and they make me a better person,” she told Us in March. “They’re such good kids. I’m so lucky to have them. They don’t make anything challenging. It’s just very easy.”

In this article

Kendra Wilkinson 'Recently Finished Treatment' for Depression and Anxiety: I'm 'Back on My Feet'

Kendra Wilkinson

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!