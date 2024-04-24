Kendra Wilkinson and ex-husband Hank Baskett’s son, Hank IV, has grown up before our eyes.

“Congratulations @hank_baskett12 I love you so much and watched you work hard to get to where you are,” Wilkinson, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 24. “I’m so proud of you my boy. Keep going!!!”

The Girls Next Door alum uploaded a photo of her firstborn, 14, holding an acceptance certificate for Oaks Christian School, a private college-preparatory dad and boarding educational institution. Hank also wore an athletic shirt with the school’s official logo on the chest.

Wilkinson married Baskett, 41, in June 2009, two weeks after confirming she was pregnant with their first child. Hank was born in December 2009 and his younger sister Alijah, now 9, followed in May 2014.

Wilkinson and Baskett faced cheating allegations shortly after Alijah’s birth, but they opted to stay together. However, Wilkinson had a change of heart in April 2018 and filed for divorce. The proceedings were finalized the following October.

Since their split, Wilkinson and Baskett have remained committed to coparenting Hank and Alijah.

“I’ll forever love my ex-husband, you know, he’s the greatest father to my kids and that’s all I really just ask for,” Wilkinson exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2023. “That itself is so good. It’s good enough and if later down the line things happen, then they happen. I will always love him and I loved him once. Love doesn’t just go away.”

She added: “We only have a short time on Earth, and once you love someone, I will always love them, you know? And my kids are just so happy and they’re so taken care of.”

Wilkinson further gushed to Us at the time that her kids were thriving, with Hank joining his school basketball team and Alijah pursuing community theater.

“They’re so much good, and life is just getting good again,” the former Playboy model told Us. “I was struggling for years … I was in a very bad, dark place for a long time. So, life is finally starting to get good again and I hope that I can continue this and keep pushing.”

One year later, Wilkinson reiterated to Us that her kids make her a better person.

“They’re everything easy about my life. They’re everything right about my life. They ground me and they make me a better person,” she told Us in March. “They’re such good kids. I’m so lucky to have them. They don’t make anything challenging. It’s just very easy.”