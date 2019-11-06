



Kenya Moore wants to give her 12-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, a little brother or sister — but she doesn’t plan to carry the baby herself.

“I didn’t need to consider [surrogacy the first] time,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, November 6. “But now that I’ve had complications after giving birth, it’s probably the only way I could carry, have a child again.”

The reality star and her estranged husband, Marc Daly, welcomed their bundle of joy in November 2018. Brooklyn arrived early as Moore was suffering from preeclampsia, which is characterized by high blood pressure.

“If you want to make God laugh, have a plan,” the Michigan native captioned an Instagram photo of herself in a hospital bed at the time. “Won’t be long now. Pray for us.”

Moore told Us that she especially wants baby No. 2 because “Brooklyn loves other kids.” She explained, “I would like for her to have a playmate and someone who is like her confidant and close [friend], and I want that for her. I just don’t know [when].”

But since the Game, Get Some author is “pushing a certain number,” she wants to make sure she will be just as “healthy, vibrant [and] available” for her second baby as she has been for her first.

Moore and Daly, 49, wed in 2017 and she announced their split in September. “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly, the Bravo personality told Us in a statement at the time. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Since then, the Miss USA 1993 winner has been coparenting with the restaurant owner. “I’ve had a husband who is helping me raise our child together and I’m thankful that he was in our lives consistently for a great period of time since Brooklyn was born,” she shared with Us last month.

Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi