



Better safe than sorry. Kenya Moore brought her 8-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, to the emergency room on Wednesday, July 17.

“I wasn’t feeling well so mommy took me to ER last night,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 48, captioned a Thursday, July 18, Instagram upload from her baby’s account. “I’m feeling much better today and mommy took me to a new class.”

The little one was all smiles in a pink onesie in the three new pics. She stood up while holding onto furniture in the first two and sat on a rainbow blanket in the last. It was unclear while she went to the hospital.

The Bravo personality and her husband, Marc Daly, welcomed their daughter early in November 2018. Moore was induced ahead of her due date because the reality star was suffering from a pregnancy condition called preeclampsia.

“Thank God for my miracle baby, my husband and my life,” the former Miss USA captioned her first Instagram upload with her infant after the birth. “When you have faith in Him all things are possible. Happy Thanksgiving from the Dalys. #love #preemie.”

Although Moore announced her Real Housewives of Atlanta exit in October 2018 while she focused on her “high-risk pregnancy in a healthy and drama-free environment,” Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that she will be returning to the show for season 12.

“Kenya may be a friend, but it always depends on how filming goes and chemistry with the cast,” an insider told Us at the time. “Kenya could always be upgraded to full Housewife.”

She posted a pic with her costar and fellow new mom Porsha Williams on Monday, July 15. The Dish Nation cohost, 38, and Moore recreated a notorious moment from a 2014 reunion episode when the Porsha’s Having a Baby star pulled the Game, Get Some author to the ground by her hair — except their baby girls did the reenacting.

“#PAYBACK,” Moore captioned the hilarious photos of Pilar, 3 months, reaching for Brooklyn’s turban. “If @porsha4real and I can laugh so can you. #ItsFunnyNow #MiracleBabies.”

