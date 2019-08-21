



Not taking it seriously. Khloé Kardashian took the criticism in stride after a commenter called out an Instagram post about daughter True, 16 months, and niece Chicago, 19 months.

“Chi: I heard my mama say ‘vacation calories don’t count,’” Kardashian, 35, captioned a series of photos on Monday, August 19, showing the cousins snacking together. “True: Don’t tell me twice Chi.”

A fan later chimed in via the comments section to slam the reality star’s joke. “Omg a baby doesn’t need to be counting calories,” the user replied.

However, Kardashian did not seem bothered by the backlash. “Obviously. You’re not well if you think babies count calories,” she responded, adding an eye-roll emoji.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed her daughter in April 2018 with then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are parents of Chicago as well as daughter North, 6, and sons Saint, 3, and Psalm, 3 months.

Khloé is no stranger to putting haters in their place. In fact, earlier this week, she shot down a troll who blasted her for sharing vacation photos with True. “U do know that your baby isn’t an accessory right?” an Instagram user commented on her beach pic on Monday.

The Good American cofounder quickly defended her sweet posts. “Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?” she wrote. “I am her mother and we will celebrate life together every day. True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.”

Khloé, who split from Thompson, 28, in February, also clarified her intentions for the season with a steamy bikini shot. “This summer I have been focused on ME,” she captioned the Sunday, August 18, post. “Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul.”

