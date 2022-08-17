Khloe Congratulates Rob's Ex Adrienne Bailon on Birth of 1st Child

Here for her! Khloé Kardashian showered Rob Kardashian‘s ex Adrienne Bailon with love after the birth of her first child.

The Disney Channel alum, 38, announced via Instagram on Tuesday, August 16, that she and husband Israel Houghton are the new parents of a baby boy, whom they conceived with the help of a surrogate. “We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months,” she gushed alongside the first photo of son Ever. “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

Khloé, also 38, was just one of many famous friends to congratulate the couple on their milestone. “I am so beyond happy for you A!!! He is the luckiest little boy to have you both as his parents,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who shares two children with Tristan Thompson, commented. “You are going to be the most incredible mommy! I love you! Enjoy every second ❤️.”

Garcelle Beauvais chimed in, writing, “I couldn’t be happier for Ade !!!!! Your prayers came true 🙏🏽 lucky little boy 😇,” while Tamera Mowry commented, “Wooooo-hooooo!!!!! Cried so many tears of joy today! So happy for you my love! See you guys sooooon!!!”

The Daytime Emmy winner married Houghton in 2016, one year after calling off her whirlwind engagement to Lenny Santiago. She previously dated Khloé’s brother from 2007 to 2009 and made several appearances on KUWTK with her then-beau.

“I do think it’s funny,” the Cheetah Girls star told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2018 when asked about the continuing fixation on her romance with Rob. “Only because it really is the shortest relationship I’ve ever had.”

At the time, the former cohost of The Real noted that the KUWTK connection was likely what made the attention last. “It’s reality TV, and I used to get so annoyed by that, but I don’t now,” she added. “Now, I’m just like, ‘It is what it is.'”

Bailon recalled feeling like the relationship was overshadowing her career and wanting to be celebrated for her other achievements. “I was like, ‘Guys, but I’ve accomplished other things,'” she told Us. “And I think that even got misinterpreted as me saying at some point I wish I had never done the show. I don’t think it was that at all … I just was annoyed that people tried to say that that was the only thing I had accomplished. … So that was a sucky spot in my career.”

Years after the former couple called it quits, Bailon’s now-husband isn’t bothered by the attention on her past flings. “We laugh at it. … I’m like, ‘You know he had a life, too. He has walking, living, breathing children that are proof of love and life he lived before me. I think we’re all mature enough to understand that,'” she explained.

