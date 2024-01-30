Khloé Kardashian blessed Us with a new photo of her and Tristan Thompson‘s adorable son, Tatum.

Kardashian, 39, took to Snapchat on Monday, January 29, to share a photo of her 18-month-old after he enjoyed a meal.

“He was hungry lol,” the reality star captioned a snap showing Tatum in a giant white robe covered in food stains. Tatum’s face was also covered in food from his lunch.

Kardashian shares 5-year-old daughter, True, and Tatum, with ex Thompson, 32. They welcomed their second child via a surrogate, which was difficult for Kardashian at first.

“When you compare it to True and him, it is a very different experience. Like, the connection. With True it took me a couple of days to be like, ‘OK, this is my daughter.’ It was just days. But with him, it has taken me months,” she shared on a June 2023 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “I love him and I love kids, but I definitely don’t have that complete bond. So many people say it takes time.”

The Good American cofounder said she felt “bad” about not connecting with her son sooner. “Not bad, but I feel guilty sometimes like, ‘Why isn’t it the same?’ I don’t treat him differently — I just question myself sometimes,” she continued. “Being a mom is truly one of the most magical experiences ever.”

Despite having a good coparenting relationship with Thompson, Kardashian later clarified that she had no plans for them to reconcile after he cheated on her again.

“Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship. We get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What’s done is done, so why would I be still holding on to [past drama] for?” she noted on the show that same month. “I don’t need to punish him because I am not getting back together with him.”

The former couple have been able to get along due to enforced boundaries. “If I am not here, he is here. I would rather him be here than a nanny. There are still boundaries. Like, I definitely put my foot down on a lot of things,” she concluded. “No one is here chilling if there are no kids involved. It is always about the kids and that’s what it is. But we are not hanging out by ourselves.”

Kardashian’s focus has remained on her kids regardless of her ups and downs with Thompson.

“I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she told Elle in an August 2022 interview. “[My kids] challenge me as a person and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”