



Does it get any cuter than this? Khloé Kardashian’s 19-month-old daughter, True, kissed Kim Kardashian’s 6-month-old son, Psalm, in a Thursday, December 5, video.

“Cousin love,” the KKW Beauty creator, 39, captioned the Instagram Story upload. In the footage, the toddler held onto Psalm’s shirt and tried to plant one on him while he turned his head from side to side.

The sweet moment came two months after the Selfish author called True “obsessed” with her baby boy. Kim shared photos of Khloé’s daughter staring at him in October, writing, “Their relationship is so cute.”

The Revenge Body host, 35, posted similar shots, writing, “This is love.” She went on to comment on her sister’s social media upload with: “This is EVERYTHING!!!!!! My babies!!!! Tutu is obsessed with Psalm!! We are so blessed!”

Khloé shares True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The little one was born in April 2018, while Psalm arrived in May. He joined older siblings North, 6, Saint, 4, and Chicago, 22 months.

In September, Kanye West asked Kim to name her favorite sister — and the Skims creator admitted that 2019 “has been a really strong Kim and Khloé year.”

The makeup mogul explained in a Vogue Arabia interview: “It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out. … I’m obviously so close with Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] too, but I’ve spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney [Kardashian] and Khloé – 16 and 17 years longer with them. We have more history, have been through so much together and we have more friends in common. Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloé and I really bonded.”

But when it comes to coparenting True with Thompson, 28, Khloé has looked to Kourtney, 40. The Poosh creator has amicably raised Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with her ex Scott Disick since their 2015 split.

The Good American creator told Us Weekly exclusively in July that she wants to follow in their footsteps, saying, “I definitely take a lot of learning [and] tips from Scott and Kourtney. They do such a seamless job at it, but I’m still … fresh.”