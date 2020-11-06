Openly overwhelmed. Kim Kardashian turned to Khadijah Haqq to discuss her parenting struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I, like, literally hear Chicago crying in the other room, and I don’t care,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, said of her 2-year-old in the Thursday, November 5, episode of the E! show. “I literally am feeling like an awful mom just letting her cry in the other room and figuring it out. It’s just like, I can’t.”

The reality star, who also shares North, 7, Saint, 4, and Psalm, 17 months, with Kanye West, felt relieved after venting to Haqq, 37. (The Dash Dolls alum is the mother of son Christian, 10, and daughter Celine, 6, with a third little one on the way.)

“With Khadijah, I see how frustrated she is so at least it makes me feel normal again, that other people are going through the exact same thing,” Kardashian said in a confessional. “I definitely feel like I just needed that boost. So I think I was definitely being too hard on myself.”

In April, the Selfish author spoke about ruling out baby No. 5 after living in lockdown with her little ones. “Being at home with four kids, if I ever though for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door,” the KKW Beauty creator explained during a virtual appearance on The View. “It’s really tough.”

The makeup mogul added that she was having “fun” with her children, saying, “I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been [great]. I think the family bonding part of it all, [we’re] going on walks outside [and we’ve] watched every single movie you could possibly imagine.”

Much of the Los Angeles native’s struggles came from the fact that her husband, 43, tested positive with COVID-19, leaving her alone to care for him and the kids.

“Kanye’s still quarantined in our master bedroom. I think it’s just really overwhelming because every last task is my responsibility and it’s really hard to juggle it all with four kids,” the Skims creator said during a KUWTK episode last month. “This is the first time I’ve really had to do everything myself.”

During the same episode, Khloé Kardashian revealed she was also battling the coronavirus. Tristan Thompson cared for her and their 2-year-old daughter, True, while the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 36, stayed in her room.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.