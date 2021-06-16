The perfect present! Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter North’s 8th birthday in a special way on Tuesday, June 15.

“My firstborn baby North is 8 years old today!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned an Instagram slideshow of throwback photos. “You bring so much love and joy into all of our lives! You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I’ve never met anyone like you! I picked these BTS to post of North and I from this Steven Klein Jackie O shoot [because] it just reminded me of the bond North and I share, and he always captures the emotion so well!”

The E! personality went on to write that her and Kanye West’s eldest child will receive the social media captions she’s written in the future.

“North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love,” the reality star wrote.

The Los Angeles native’s family members also posted touching tributes to the birthday girl, from Kris Jenner to Kourtney Kardashian.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful Northie!!!” the talent manager, 65, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “You are truly such a ray of sunshine, and you light up every room with your amazing smile and huge heart. You are so funny, talented, smart and so creative!! You are an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. I love watching you grow, and I am so proud of you each and every day. I love you so so much!!!!”

As for the Poosh creator, 42, she added in a post of her own: “Happy Birthday to my Northie girl. Thank you for being the best friend cousin to my [daughter], Penelope.”

Kim welcomed North with her then-husband, 44, in June 2013. The estranged couple went on to welcome Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 14 months.

The Selfish author filed for divorce from the rapper in February. “The kids don’t know anything about the problems their parents are having,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of their split.

Another insider told Us earlier this month that Kim has “completely moved on.” The Grammy winner, for his part, is currently dating Irina Shayk and is in the “honeymoon phase” with the model, 35.