Mommy and me time! Kim Kardashian enjoyed a fun-filled day with her daughter Chicago amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, took the 3-year-old to her friend Natalie Halcro’s daughter Dove’s 1st birthday party. The mother-daughter duos posed for a picture together at the spring-themed celebration, which the WAGS alum, 33, uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday, February 24.

Kardashian kept it casual in a gray sweatsuit and sneakers, while Chicago wore a red jacket over a patterned dress with red cowgirl boots. Halcro, meanwhile, rocked a formfitting number with a matching pale pink cape, and the birthday girl looked like a princess in a frilly purple dress.

“Magical night celebrating my 1 year old @dovealayah,” the Relatively Nat & Liv star captioned a slideshow of pictures from the bash. “Can’t believe she is 1 already! Special thanks to @iamnikoargento & @mayraqchavez for testing our guests before that party to ensure everyone was COVID safe! Sad most of my family couldn’t travel to be here due to COVID but so thankful for the friends and family that could come to celebrate with us. We love you all.”

Since filing for divorce from West, 43, on Friday, February 19, Kardashian has continued to stay busy. She documented a drive to Palm Springs, California, via Instagram on Monday, February 22, and had dinner with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills the following day. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kim was “not wearing her ring” during the girls’ night out.

In her divorce papers, the KKW Beauty founder requested joint legal and physical custody of the estranged couple’s four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 21 months. She also asked the judge to enforce her and West’s prenuptial agreement and to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to either party.

A source exclusively told Us that the “Gold Digger” rapper, who married Kim in Italy in May 2014, “has been trying to throw himself into work the past few weeks, but it’s been hard to stay focused with the split weighing on him.”

Another insider revealed that the reality star’s “breaking point” came in July 2020 when West publicly revealed that they had talked about aborting North. “From there, they were never able to get back to the place they were once in,” the insider added.